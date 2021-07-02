New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNR. Colliers Securities cut New Senior Investment Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Senior Investment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.37.

Get New Senior Investment Group alerts:

Shares of New Senior Investment Group stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $739.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. New Senior Investment Group has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in New Senior Investment Group by 140.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,958,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,350,000 after buying an additional 4,066,013 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP boosted its position in New Senior Investment Group by 142.1% during the first quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 1,619,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,090,000 after purchasing an additional 950,583 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,806,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,242,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after buying an additional 729,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for New Senior Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Senior Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.