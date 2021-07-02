Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $202,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 504,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,018,000 after buying an additional 18,228 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,475,000 after buying an additional 397,994 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 11.4% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,281,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after buying an additional 131,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 14.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 437,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

TSEM opened at $29.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.69. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $34.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.