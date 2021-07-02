Insider Selling: Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Insider Sells $455,685.48 in Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 3,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $455,685.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,612,775.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ALG stock opened at $154.71 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $165.98. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

