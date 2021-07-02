Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $591,000 Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,473,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,492 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,182,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,492 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,681,000 after purchasing an additional 885,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,918,000 after purchasing an additional 487,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

LNT opened at $56.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.08. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $45.99 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.13.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

