Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 46,112 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hess by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 800,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,275,000 after purchasing an additional 177,551 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Hess by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Hess by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

HES opened at $88.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.86. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $91.09. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.84 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is -34.13%.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,953.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $9,478,512.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,675,306.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.17.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

