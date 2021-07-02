Zacks Investment Research Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,519.32.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,527.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,406.55 and a 1 year high of $2,555.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,423.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 2,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $5,434,020.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at $4,305.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $14,304,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,866 shares of company stock worth $169,852,563 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after buying an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,263,944,000 after buying an additional 58,462 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,493,416,000 after buying an additional 43,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,059,434,000 after buying an additional 73,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

