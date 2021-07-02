iHeartMedia’s (IHRT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reissued their buy rating on shares of iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $30.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for iHeartMedia’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iHeartMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.88.

Shares of IHRT opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iHeartMedia will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

