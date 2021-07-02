HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment and managing simulation-based education programs. HealthStream has additional offices in Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Denver, Colorado; San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Portland, Oregon; and Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Get HealthStream alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $28.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.10. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $884.75 million, a PE ratio of 96.69 and a beta of 0.30.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other HealthStream news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSTM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 583.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 48.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter valued at $219,000. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthStream (HSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.