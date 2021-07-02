Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 452,073 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 98.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 452,073 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 32.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 516,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,573,000 after purchasing an additional 126,387 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the fourth quarter worth about $730,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva stock opened at $113.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -120.26 and a beta of 1.42. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.44 and a fifty-two week high of $115.62.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,874,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,316,931.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $2,402,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $26,043,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $12,200,095. Insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

About Workiva

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.