Bank of Montreal Can Takes $2.29 Million Position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 92,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 68,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $912,000. 33.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

NYSE:WLKP opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $950.02 million, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $268.21 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.53%.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

