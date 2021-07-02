Bank of Montreal Can Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) by 31.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in JPMorgan International Growth ETF were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JIG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 66.6% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. grew its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 8,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

JIG stock opened at $77.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.34. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.87 and a twelve month high of $82.31.

