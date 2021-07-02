3,303 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,303 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,838 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,267,330 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $678,548,000 after purchasing an additional 651,130 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 93,636 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $201.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 136.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $112.58 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.96.

In related news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares in the company, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

