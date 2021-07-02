Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given Buy Rating at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their buy rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.61.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $80.11 on Thursday. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,498,101.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,965,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,813,216. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,116 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $941,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

