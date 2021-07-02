Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $140,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,429 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other UFP Industries news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $540,800.00. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,731 shares of company stock worth $3,150,058. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UFPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

UFP Industries stock opened at $74.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.74. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.40 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

