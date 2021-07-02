Amalgamated Bank Sells 476 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,872 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Novanta were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Novanta by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,513,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,113,000 after purchasing an additional 54,784 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 3.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,594,000 after acquiring an additional 70,162 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 2.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,282,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 6.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,109,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,359,000 after acquiring an additional 63,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 0.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,023,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.45. Novanta Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $146.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,776 shares of company stock worth $4,066,677 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Novanta Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

