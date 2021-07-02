Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,546 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WING. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 708,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,098,000 after buying an additional 424,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after purchasing an additional 339,858 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 70.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,125,000 after acquiring an additional 310,044 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $38,435,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,482,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WING shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Wingstop from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.06.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total transaction of $923,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,570. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WING stock opened at $156.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.30. Wingstop Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $172.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.85, a PEG ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

