Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head Sells 28,207 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 28,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $103,801.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at $409,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:ELVT opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.90.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $89.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.62 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.