Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head Sells 28,207 Shares

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 28,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $103,801.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at $409,885.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:ELVT opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.90.
Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $89.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.62 million. Elevate Credit had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 34.11%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.
About Elevate Credit
Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.
