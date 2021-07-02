ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Downgraded by Evercore ISI to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI cut shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WISH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a reduce rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Shares of WISH opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.19. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion and a PE ratio of -2.09.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ContextLogic will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $103,620.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,220.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $4,160,994.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,994.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 960,415 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,018. 32.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WISH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 286.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

