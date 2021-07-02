Piper Sandler Weighs in on Simmons First National Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.89. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $198.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.53 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Simmons First National by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,488,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,136,000 after buying an additional 60,577 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Simmons First National by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 366,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 27,952 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simmons First National by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Simmons First National by 3,575.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Simmons First National by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 58,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

