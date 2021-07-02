Orchard Therapeutics plc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orchard Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.31). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.29) EPS.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

ORTX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Orchard Therapeutics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Orchard Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX opened at $4.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26. Orchard Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.08.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 120.9% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 734,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 401,929 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 103.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 154,362 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.