Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Fair, L.P. and its affiliated companies own and operate five amusement parks: Cedar Point, Knott’s Berry Farm, Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun/Oceans of Fun. The parks are family-oriented, with recreational facilities for people of all ages, and provide clean and attractive environments with exciting rides and entertainment. The company also owns and operates four hotel facilities. Cedar Point also owns and operates the Cedar Point Marina, one of the largest full-service marinas on the Great Lakes. “

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

FUN has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $45.31 on Thursday. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.89) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.83) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cedar Fair news, Director Matthew A. Ouimet sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $11,727,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,979.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,707 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Fair (FUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.