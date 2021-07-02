ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $232.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ICON Public from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $235.60.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $215.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. ICON Public has a fifty-two week low of $166.66 and a fifty-two week high of $234.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.95.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 2.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 7.1% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 52.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

