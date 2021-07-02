MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MediaAlpha Inc. provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MediaAlpha Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

MAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.50.

MAX opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -294.93. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MediaAlpha will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $272,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,524 shares in the company, valued at $901,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 10,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,616.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $34,781,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $940,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $1,283,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

