Analysts Expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mission Produce.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01.

AVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mission Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Mission Produce in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

Shares of AVO stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79.

In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 24,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $550,580.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $6,825,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 727,390 shares of company stock worth $14,082,948 over the last three months. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce in the first quarter valued at about $363,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 165.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 79,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Mission Produce by 3.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Mission Produce by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,254,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,839,000 after purchasing an additional 536,101 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

