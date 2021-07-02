Analysts Issue Forecasts for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.15 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 93.36%.

WHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price (up from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

NASDAQ:WHF opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $310.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.51. WhiteHorse Finance has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $16.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.85% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.