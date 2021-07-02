The Community Financial Co. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NASDAQ:TCFC)

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Community Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89.

Shares of TCFC opened at $35.86 on Friday. The Community Financial has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $211.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.01.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The Community Financial had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $18.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.06 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The Community Financial by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 123.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 45.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of The Community Financial by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Community Financial in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The Community Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.90%.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, and time deposit accounts.

