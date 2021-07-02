Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR stock opened at C$12.43 on Friday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$8.95 and a 12-month high of C$12.83. The stock has a market cap of C$485.59 million and a P/E ratio of 12.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$12.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is 83.66%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.