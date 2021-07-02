Headwater Exploration’s (CDDRF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has a C$5.25 price target on the stock.

CDDRF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.65.

Shares of CDDRF opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.61. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

