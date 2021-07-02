Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allmerica Financial Corp. is a non-insurance holding company. The Company offers financial products and services in two major areas: Risk Management and Asset Accumulation. Within these broad areas, the Company conducts business principally in three operating segments. These segments are Risk Management, Allmerica Financial Services, and Allmerica Asset Management. In addition to the three operating segments, the Company also has a Corporate segment, which consists primarily of cash, investments, Corporate debt and Capital Securities. “

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

THG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $137.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $143.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.07.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 9.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,546.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $781,062.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,586,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,487,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,478,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $20,579,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hanover Insurance Group (THG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.