First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 27.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 875,335 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 330,397 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.61% of First Merchants worth $40,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $50,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark K. Hardwick sold 8,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $366,962.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Merchants stock opened at $42.01 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.31.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.87 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 30.18% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 42.34%.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

