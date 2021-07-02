Bank of Montreal Can Sells 17,985 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,985 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The Joint were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Joint by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,109 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth about $278,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Joint by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Joint by 63.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Joint by 118.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Joint alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JYNT shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Maxim Group cut shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other The Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 2,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $192,860.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,690.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jake Singleton sold 8,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $699,215.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,054.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 486,971 shares of company stock worth $34,409,504 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $85.00 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $85.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.00 and a beta of 1.30.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.64 million. The Joint had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 37.82%. On average, analysts predict that The Joint Corp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

Read More: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JYNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.