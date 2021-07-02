Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,078,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,498 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.90% of Retail Properties of America worth $42,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPAI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -579.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

