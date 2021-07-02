eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in eGain were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of eGain by 516.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of eGain by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $11.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.93 million, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.30. eGain Co. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $53,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $103,020. 34.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

