Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 319,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,096 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 34,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BKD shares. TheStreet cut shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $8.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.85. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.17 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 45.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.