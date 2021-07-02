Taysha Gene Therapies (TSHA) and Its Peers Critical Contrast

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ: TSHA) is one of 200 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Taysha Gene Therapies to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.9% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A N/A Taysha Gene Therapies Competitors -22,838.38% -121.86% -32.55%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies N/A -$60.01 million -6.18 Taysha Gene Therapies Competitors $602.51 million $28.09 million 21.76

Taysha Gene Therapies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies. Taysha Gene Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Taysha Gene Therapies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 12 0 3.00 Taysha Gene Therapies Competitors 1119 4461 9850 186 2.58

Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus price target of $45.21, indicating a potential upside of 115.28%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 28.49%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Taysha Gene Therapies beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments; and collaboration with Yale University to advance mini-gene payloads for an AAV gene therapy for the treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

