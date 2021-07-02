Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,205 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Water ETF worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIW stock opened at $83.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.62. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $54.30 and a 52 week high of $84.26.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

