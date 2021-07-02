6,816 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 7,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 242,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 87.2% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $104.83 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $73.79 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

