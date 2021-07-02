Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 70.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Vocera Communications worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 517,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after buying an additional 43,941 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vocera Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $22,995,000. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 28.1% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vocera Communications by 34.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $39.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.71 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.14. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.21 and a 12-month high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.84.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.62 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VCRA. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vocera Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vocera Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $335,915.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John N. Mcmullen sold 7,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $308,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,459 shares of company stock worth $2,640,688 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

