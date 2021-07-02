Baird Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vista Investment Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $485,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYE opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.23. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

