Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 159.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,915 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $68,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 30.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Compass Point raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.90.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.12. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

