Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pearson is a global media conglomerate. They publish books, periodicals, reports and screen-based services for professional communities worldwide, under brand names which include the Financial Times, Pitman Publishing and Churchill Livingstone. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale downgraded Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pearson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Pearson stock opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Pearson has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Pearson by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 694,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 67,913 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Pearson by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pearson by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,665,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,469,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares during the period. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

