The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $47,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,219,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,948,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,945 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 334,659 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,567,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,750,000 after acquiring an additional 88,861 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.31.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $23.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The Wendy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

