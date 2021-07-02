Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NEXA. Credit Suisse Group raised Nexa Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nexa Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.79.

Shares of Nexa Resources stock opened at $8.90 on Thursday. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $602.93 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 507,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 45,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,726,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 49,369 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Nexa Resources by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,878 shares during the period. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

