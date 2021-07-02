Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 292 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 54.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $131.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $141.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.35.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.56.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,112.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $486,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

