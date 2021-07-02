Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $237,000 Stock Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1,208.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $577.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

