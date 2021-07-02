Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 96.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,224 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth $200,000.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $231.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.37. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

HELE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.