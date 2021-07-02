Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 96.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,224 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth $200,000.
Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $231.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.37. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $265.97.
HELE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.
In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Helen of Troy Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.
