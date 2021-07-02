16,640 Shares in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 16,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000.

Shares of MHD opened at $17.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.63. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

