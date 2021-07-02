Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.91. Approximately 54,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,858,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canaan from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Get Canaan alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 4.24.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Canaan in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Canaan in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canaan in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canaan during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. 14.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.