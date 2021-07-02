Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) shares traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.55 and last traded at $28.38. 1,781 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 199,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Shattuck Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a PE ratio of -12.27.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shattuck Labs news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Taylor Schreiber sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $220,912.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,367 shares of company stock worth $8,779,914 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 170.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

