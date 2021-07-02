Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 332 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 216.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after acquiring an additional 985,753 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $429,556,000 after acquiring an additional 380,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $86,532,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,233,248,000 after acquiring an additional 133,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ASML by 141.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,606,000 after acquiring an additional 126,852 shares during the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $679.31 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $343.25 and a 52 week high of $710.97. The company has a market capitalization of $285.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $667.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

